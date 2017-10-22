Borosil Glass Works Ltd (BORO.BO)
BORO.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange
897.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Thu, Aug 10 2017
BRIEF-Borosil Glass Works June-qtr profit falls
* Approved formation of a limited liability partnership (LLP) to undertake manufacturing of packaging materials
BRIEF-Borosil Glass Works seeks members' nod for re-appointment of Shreevar Kheruka as MD, CEO
* Seeks members' nod for re-appointment of Shreevar Kheruka as MD, CEO
BRIEF-Borosil Glass Works to consider sub-division of face value of co's equity shares
* Says to consider sub division of the face value of equity shares of co Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qRmj0v) Further company coverage:
