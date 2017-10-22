Edition:
Borosil Glass Works Ltd (BORO.BO)

BORO.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange

897.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs4.15 (+0.46%)
Prev Close
Rs892.85
Open
Rs895.30
Day's High
Rs910.00
Day's Low
Rs895.30
Volume
7,385
Avg. Vol
23,339
52-wk High
Rs1,018.80
52-wk Low
Rs541.86

Thu, Aug 10 2017

BRIEF-Borosil Glass Works June-qtr profit falls

* Approved formation of a limited liability partnership (LLP) to undertake manufacturing of packaging materials

BRIEF-Borosil Glass Works seeks members' nod for re-appointment of Shreevar Kheruka as MD, CEO

* Seeks members' nod for re-appointment of Shreevar Kheruka as MD, CEO

BRIEF-Borosil Glass Works to consider sub-division of face value of co's equity shares

* Says to consider sub division of the face value of equity shares of co Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qRmj0v) Further company coverage:

