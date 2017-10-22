Hugo Boss AG (BOSSn.DE)
74.53EUR
20 Oct 2017
€-0.59 (-0.79%)
€75.12
€75.43
€75.85
€74.46
209,561
283,998
€77.90
€52.55
Fri, Oct 13 2017
German watchdog pursues charges in Hugo Boss insider trading probe
FRANKFURT, Oct 13 German financial watchdog Bafin said it was pressing insider trading charges relating to a drop last year in the price of Hugo Boss shares, confirming a Der Spiegel report.
Hugo Boss reports first U.S. growth in two years
BERLIN German fashion house Hugo Boss beat second-quarter expectations on Wednesday helped by restructuring and its first rise in U.S. sales in two years, boosting its shares.
UPDATE 2-Hugo Boss reports first U.S. growth in two years
* 2017 capex target trimmed, free cash flow goal up (Adds details, analyst comment)
Hugo Boss reports return to form after restructuring
BERLIN, Aug 2 German fashion house Hugo Boss reported better-than-expected second-quarter sales and net profit on Wednesday after a restructuring plan to close stores and cut prices bore fruit and demand picked up in China.
Hugo Boss picks Tchibo manager Mueller as finance chief
FRANKFURT German fashion house Hugo Boss has picked Tchibo manager Yves Mueller to become its finance chief and fill a position that has been vacant for more than a year.
UPDATE 2-Hugo Boss picks Tchibo manager Mueller as finance chief
* CFO post at Hugo Boss has been vacant for more than a year (Adds confirmation)
Hugo Boss picks Tchibo manager as new CFO - Manager Magazin
FRANKFURT, May 30 German fashion house Hugo Boss will name Tchibo manager Yves Mueller as its new finance chief, Manager Magazin reported on Tuesday, citing sources.
BRIEF-Hugo Boss set to appoint new CFO later in May
* Hugo Boss CEO says confident for appointment of new CFO around time of AGM on May 23 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Frankfurt Newsroom)
Hugo Boss stumbles on online sales drop; Apple suppliers under scrutiny - For more see the European equities LiveMarkets blog
LONDON, May 3 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
Hugo Boss shares down as online sales slump
BERLIN Shares in Hugo Boss fell 5 percent on Wednesday after the German fashion house reported another drop in online sales in the first three months of the year even though overall sales and net profit were better than expected.
