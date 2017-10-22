Edition:
Bouygues SA (BOUY.PA)

BOUY.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

40.49EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€0.22 (+0.56%)
Prev Close
€40.27
Open
€40.50
Day's High
€40.67
Day's Low
€40.28
Volume
532,687
Avg. Vol
769,886
52-wk High
€40.69
52-wk Low
€28.01

Fri, Oct 20 2017

BRIEF-Bouygues brothers holding owns over 20 pct of Bouygues capital - AMF

* SDCM, the holding of Bouygues brothers Martin and Olivier Bouygues, now controls 20.91 percent of the capital and 29.59 percent of the voting rights of French construction-to-telecoms group Bouygues - AMF filing

BRIEF-France has given back 20 pct stake in Alstom to Bouygues

* France will not exercise an option to buy out a 20 percent stake in Alstom lent to it by conglomerate Bouygues and has given those shares back to Bouygues, as part of a deal from last month's tie-up between Siemens and Alstom.

Bouygues to get 500 mln-euro payout from Siemens-Alstom deal-source

PARIS, Sept 27 French conglomerate Bouygues could receive up to 500 million euros ($587 million) in special payouts as a shareholder in train maker Alstom following Alstom's deal with German group Siemens AG to merge their rail operations, a source close to the talks said on Wednesday.

UPDATE 1-Iliad profit rises on subscriber gains

PARIS, Sept 1 French telecoms operator Iliad said profit rose 22 percent in the first half as the provider of low-cost internet and mobile services continued to win new business from rivals Orange, Bouygues and SFR.

Bouygues, Vinci-led groups win contracts on new "Grand Paris" metro

PARIS, July 3 Consortia led by construction groups Bouygues and Vinci have won the last two contracts worth a total of 669 million euros ($762 million) on the new Paris Ligne 15 South metro line that forms part of large-scale expansion plans for the French capital.

UPDATE 1-Conglomerate Bouygues keeps goals as telecoms arm improves in Q1

* Would consider playing role in changes in telecoms sector (Adds deputy CEO comments from call, shares)

Bouygues deal to build Tehran airport terminal canceled

PARIS A preliminary deal signed by Bouygues last year to build and run a new terminal at Tehran's Khomeini airport has been canceled, a spokesman for the French construction group said on Friday.

Bouygues deal to build Tehran airport terminal cancelled

PARIS, May 5 A preliminary deal signed by Bouygues last year to build and run a new terminal at Tehran's Khomeini airport has been cancelled, a spokesman for the French construction group said on Friday.

