Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL.NS)

India's BPCL buys first cargo of U.S. WTI Midland oil: sources NEW DELHI State-run Bharat Petroleum Corp has bought 1 million barrels of low-sulfur WTI Midland grade, the first purchase of the U.S. grade by an Indian company, through a tender, an industry source with knowledge of the deal said.

Indian refiner BPCL plans to buy first U.S. crude via tender: document SINGAPORE Indian refiner Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd plans to buy its first ever cargo of crude oil from the United States, a tender document showed on Monday.

India BPCL revises naphtha export pricing, adds Argus quotes NEW DELHI/SINGAPORE, May 12 India's state-run Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd is revising the formula it uses to price naphtha exports to include the mean prices from Argus Media instead of only relying on S&P Global Platts, a tender document showed.

India cuts oil import plans from Iran by a quarter over gas field row NEW DELHI India plans to order about a quarter less Iranian crude oil than it bought last year, people familiar with the matter said, as state refiners cut term purchase deals over a row between New Delhi and Tehran on development of a natural gas field.