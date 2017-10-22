Edition:
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL.NS)

BPCL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

508.15INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-5.45 (-1.06%)
Prev Close
Rs513.60
Open
Rs516.45
Day's High
Rs516.45
Day's Low
Rs504.80
Volume
206,300
Avg. Vol
4,390,210
52-wk High
Rs546.10
52-wk Low
Rs398.77

BRIEF-India's BPCL says Australian LNG to be cheaper than Qatar's

* India's BPCL exec says plans to invest 108 billion rupees ($1.69 billion) till 2022 to enhance refining capacity and fuel marketing

India's BPCL buys first cargo of U.S. WTI Midland oil: sources

NEW DELHI State-run Bharat Petroleum Corp has bought 1 million barrels of low-sulfur WTI Midland grade, the first purchase of the U.S. grade by an Indian company, through a tender, an industry source with knowledge of the deal said.

Indian refiner BPCL plans to buy first U.S. crude via tender: document

SINGAPORE Indian refiner Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd plans to buy its first ever cargo of crude oil from the United States, a tender document showed on Monday.

India BPCL revises naphtha export pricing, adds Argus quotes

NEW DELHI/SINGAPORE, May 12 India's state-run Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd is revising the formula it uses to price naphtha exports to include the mean prices from Argus Media instead of only relying on S&P Global Platts, a tender document showed.

India cuts oil import plans from Iran by a quarter over gas field row

NEW DELHI India plans to order about a quarter less Iranian crude oil than it bought last year, people familiar with the matter said, as state refiners cut term purchase deals over a row between New Delhi and Tehran on development of a natural gas field.

