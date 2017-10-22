Edition:
Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (BPF_u.TO)

BPF_u.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

22.13CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.13 (-0.58%)
Prev Close
$22.26
Open
$22.27
Day's High
$22.30
Day's Low
$22.13
Volume
13,891
Avg. Vol
18,384
52-wk High
$23.50
52-wk Low
$20.52

Wed, Oct 11 2017

BRIEF-Boston Pizza announces senior management change

* Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund - ‍Pacinda will also resign as a director​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Boston Pizza International announces sale of fund units

* Boston Pizza International Inc. announces sale of fund units

BRIEF-Boston Pizza International to internally reorganize

* Boston Pizza International Inc. announces plans for internal reorganization

BRIEF-Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Q2 EPS $0.39

* Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund announces second quarter 2017 results including franchise sales of $212.7 million for the period, an increase of 0.9% versus the same period one year ago

BRIEF-Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Q1 earnings per unit $0.26

* Boston pizza royalties income fund announces first quarter 2017 results, including franchise sales of $202.4 million for the period, an increase of 2.2% versus one year ago

