Bpost SA (BPOST.BR)
BPOST.BR on Brussels Stock Exchange
24.03EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
€24.03
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
284,400
52-wk High
€25.28
52-wk Low
€20.59
Mon, Oct 9 2017
Belgium's Bpost buys U.S. e-commerce firm Radial for $820 million
BRUSSELS Bpost , Belgium's national postal deliverer, said on Monday it has agreed to buy U.S.-based e-commerce service provider Radial for $820 million including debt.
