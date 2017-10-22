Bpost SA (BPOST.BR)

UPDATE 1-Belgium's Bpost buys U.S. e-commerce firm Radial for $820 mln BRUSSELS, Oct 9 Bpost, Belgium's national postal deliverer, said on Monday it has agreed to buy U.S.-based e-commerce service provider Radial for $820 million including debt.

Belgium's Bpost to buy U.S. e-commerce firm Radial for $820 million BRUSSELS, Oct 9 Bpost, Belgium's national postal deliverer, said on Monday it has agreed to buy Radial, the U.S.-based distribution centre operator, for $820 million in cash and debt.