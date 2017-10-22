Bombay Rayon Fashions Ltd (BRFL.NS)
BRFL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
120.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs1.55 (+1.31%)
Prev Close
Rs118.45
Open
Rs121.90
Day's High
Rs121.90
Day's Low
Rs119.20
Volume
6,718
Avg. Vol
141,059
52-wk High
Rs164.90
52-wk Low
Rs110.50
BRIEF-Bombay Rayon Fashions approves issuance of shares to SBI under S4A scheme
* Says approved issuance of up to 19.3 million shares to State Bank of India under S4A scheme Source text - http://bit.ly/2gjl4U1 Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Bombay Rayon Fashions seeks members' nod to issue equity shares on preferential basis
* seeks members' nod for issue of equity shares on preferential basis pursuant to conversion of WCTL and/or FITL by CDR banks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
