Brigade Enterprises Ltd (BRIG.NS)

BRIG.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

269.10INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs2.00 (+0.75%)
Prev Close
Rs267.10
Open
Rs274.95
Day's High
Rs274.95
Day's Low
Rs267.10
Volume
12,724
Avg. Vol
117,861
52-wk High
Rs303.50
52-wk Low
Rs139.95

BRIEF-Brigade Enterprises gets shareholders' nod for re-appointing M.R. Jaishankar as chairman, MD

* Gets shareholders' nod for re-appointment of M R Jaishankar as chairman and MD Source text: http://bit.ly/2hn9pAh Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Brigade Enterprises seeks shareholders' nod to re-appoint M.R. Jaishankar as chairman & MD

* Seeks shareholders' nod to re-appoint M.R. Jaishankar as chairman & managing director of the company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India's Brigade Enterprises June-qtr consol profit rises

* June quarter consol net profit 314.4 million rupees versus 246.7 million rupees year ago

BRIEF-Brigade Enterprises approves issue, allotment of shares via QIP

* Says approved issue & allotment of 22 million equity shares at INR 227.50 each via QIP Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Brigade Enterprises approves QIP of up to 5 bln rupees

* Says approved a qualified institutional placement of upto 5 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

