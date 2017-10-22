BR Malls Participacoes SA (BRML3.SA)
Tue, Jun 6 2017
BR Malls denies reports of merger talks with Aliansce
SAO PAULO, June 6 Brazilian mall operator BR Malls Participações SA on Tuesday denied media reports saying it was negotiating a merger with rival Aliansce Shopping Centers SA.
Brazil's BR Malls prices offering at 11 reais per share, source says
SAO PAULO, May 22 Brazilian mall operator BR Malls Participações SA priced a share offering on Monday at 11 reais a share, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said. (Reporting by Paula Arendt Laier; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Daniel Flynn)
Brazilian issuers wait ahead of equity offerings
NEW YORK (IFR) - Brazilian companies are taking a wait-and-see approach ahead of equity sales next week, as the country's risk assets recover a touch after Thursday's dramatic sell-off.
Brazil's BR Malls plans $536 mln offering, source says
SAO PAULO, May 5 BR Malls Participações, Brazil's largest mall operator, has hired banks to sell 1.7 billion reais ($536 million) worth of new shares in an offering as early as next week, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said on Friday.