Brimstone Investment Corporation Ltd (BRNJn.J)

BRNJn.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

1,220.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-55.00 (-4.31%)
Prev Close
1,275.00
Open
1,220.00
Day's High
1,220.00
Day's Low
1,220.00
Volume
484
Avg. Vol
56,586
52-wk High
1,750.00
52-wk Low
1,076.00

Fri, Oct 13 2017

BRIEF-Brimstone Investment and Stadio says agreement to ‍acquire MBS Education​

* ‍BRIMSTONE AND STADIO HOLDINGS HAVE ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH COÖPERATIVE APOLLO GLOBAL NETHERLANDS U.A.​

BRIEF-Brimstone Investment to take part in private placement of Stadio shares

* BRIMSTONE'S PARTICIPATION IN A PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF STADIO HOLDINGS LIMITED SHARES

BRIEF-Brimstone Investment Corp posts HY basic headline loss per share of 101.4 cents

* HY LOSS FOR PERIOD OF R201.0 MILLION COMPARED TO A PROFIT OF R48.3 MILLION IN COMPARATIVE PERIOD

BRIEF-Brimstone sees HY headline loss of between 92.2-110.6cents/shr

* FOR SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE , EXPECTS BASIC HEADLINE LOSS PER SHARE OF BETWEEN 92.2 CENTS TO 110.6 CENTS Source text for eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

BRIEF-Brimstone Investment Corporation says will not to proceed with proposed acquisition of T20 Global League franchise

* ANNOUNCED THAT IT WILL NOT BE PROCEEDING WITH PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF A T20 GLOBAL LEAGUE FRANCHISE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

BRIEF-Brimstone Investment Corp sees HY basic headline loss per share to decrease more than 100 pct

* Sees HY basic loss per share and basic headline loss per share to decrease more than 100 pct compared to prior year

