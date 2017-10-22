BT Group PLC (BT.L)

BT floats 600 million-pound plan to push broadband into remote corners of UK LONDON British telecoms provider BT has offered to invest up to 600 million pounds ($778 million) to provide faster broadband services to remote parts of the country, Britain's government said on Sunday.

UPDATE 3-BT pays out to avoid court battle over Italian scandal LONDON, July 28 BT suffered a 42 percent drop in quarterly profit after taking a fresh charge to avoid legal claims from two major investors over an Italian accounting scandal.

Britain's FTSE heads for weekly loss as Italy takes toll on BT LONDON, July 28 Britain's major share index slipped, heading for a weaker finish to the week after corporate earnings drove big swings in individual stocks, with BT Friday's biggest faller.

Investor settlement over Italian scandal hits BT profits LONDON, July 28 Britain's BT posted a 42 percent drop in first-quarter pretax profit due to a settlement with investors Deutsche Telekom and Orange over an Italian accounting scandal.

BRIEF-UK's Ofcom says to closely monitor BT's compliance with new commitments * Announced how openreach will be held to account, as it becomes legally separate from BT, to ensure it delivers for phone and broadband users

BT chairman defends handling of "perfect storm" at feisty AGM LONDON, July 12 The outgoing chairman of BT was forced to defend his handling of a "perfect storm" of troubles that hit the British company this year, saying he had battled to stabilise the business and prevent damage from spreading.

UK regulator Ofcom places bidding restrictions on BT, Vodafone July 11 UK's Ofcom has capped the maximum spectrum a company could win as it set new rules for the auction of mobile spectrum to safeguard competition, the communications regulator said on Tuesday.

UPDATE 2-UK regulator to probe PwC's audits of BT after Italian scandal LONDON, June 29 Britain's accounting regulator said on Thursday it would investigate audits by PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP (PwC) of BT Group after a scandal was uncovered this year at the Italian operations of the British telecoms group.