Edition:
United States

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (BTB_u.TO)

BTB_u.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

4.62CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
$4.62
Open
$4.62
Day's High
$4.63
Day's Low
$4.60
Volume
110,790
Avg. Vol
64,838
52-wk High
$4.93
52-wk Low
$4.20

Select another date:

Mon, Oct 2 2017

BRIEF-BTB announces $22 mln bought deal of trust units

* ‍REIT is finalising its due diligence to buy retail property located in quebec city region for $35.9 million excluding transaction fees​

Continue Reading

BRIEF-BTB Real Estate Investment Trust announces sale of a property

* BTB Real Estate Investment Trust - deal for ‍$2.625 million​

BRIEF-BTB closes acquisition of retail property in St-Hubert

* BTB closed the acquisition of a retail property in St-Hubert Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-BTB acquires retail property in St-Hubert

* BTB Real Estate Investment Trust - deal for ‍$23.2 million​

Select another date:

Market Views

» More BTB_u.TO Market Views