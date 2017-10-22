Edition:
Baytex Energy Corp (BTE.TO)

BTE.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

3.21CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
$3.21
Open
$3.18
Day's High
$3.24
Day's Low
$3.17
Volume
1,141,658
Avg. Vol
2,569,333
52-wk High
$7.35
52-wk Low
$2.76

Mon, Sep 11 2017

BRIEF-Baytex provides update on impact of Hurricane Harvey

* Baytex Energy Corp - ‍With very little damage to production facilities on Baytex lands, production in Eagle Ford steadily increased

BRIEF-Baytex temporarily shuts in Eagle Ford production due to Hurricane Harvey

* Press release - Baytex temporarily shuts in Eagle Ford production due to Hurricane Harvey

BRIEF-Baytex reports Q2 FFO per share c$0.35

* Baytex reports solid Q2 2017 results with 5 pct production growth and strong Eagle Ford performance

BRIEF-Baytex Energy says estimate production in first half of this year to be 70,900 boe/d

* Baytex provides operational update - Q2 2017 production up 5%

BRIEF-Baytex Q1 FFO per share $0.35

* Baytex Energy Corp - generated production of 69,298 boe/d (79% oil and ngl) during Q1/2017, an increase of 6% from Q4/2016

