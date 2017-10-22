BTG PLC (BTG.L)

UK's BTG to buy Roxwood Medical for up to $80 mln Oct 5 British drugs company BTG Plc said on Thursday it will buy U.S.-based cardiovascular catheter maker Roxwood Medical for up to $80 million.

BRIEF-BTG acquires Roxwood Medical * ACQUIRED ROXWOOD MEDICAL, A PROVIDER OF ADVANCED CARDIOVASCULAR SPECIALTY CATHETERS

BRIEF-BTG Plc reiterates full year product sales guidance * ‍SPECIALTY PHARMACEUTICALS IS EXPECTED TO GROW BY LOW-TO-MID SINGLE DIGITS AT CER IN FY, WEIGHTED AS EXPECTED TO FIRST HALF.​

BTG ordered to pay damages of $55.8 mln to Wellstat LONDON, Sept 20 British drugs company BTG has been ordered to pay damages of $55.8 million plus interest and costs to Wellstat Therapeutics in a dispute over the distribution of Vistogard, an antidote to the overdose of two chemotherapy drugs.

BRIEF-BTG ordered to pay damages of $55.8 mln to Wellstat Therapeutics * ‍a memorandum opinion has been issued against btg in its previously announced litigation with wellstat therapeutics corporation​

BRIEF-BTG says trading since April 1 in line with expectations * Our strong performance in 2016/17 has continued into new financial year

BTG's pulmonary embolism device work faster and at lower doses in study LONDON British pharmaceutical firm BTG said on Monday its EKOS combination therapy device for pulmonary embolism (PE) was effective using smaller drug dosages and shorter treatment periods than the current standard.

BTG's pulmonary embolism device work faster and at lower doses in study LONDON, May 22 British pharmaceutical firm BTG said on Monday its EKOS combination therapy device for pulmonary embolism (PE) was effective using smaller drug dosages and shorter treatment periods than the current standard.