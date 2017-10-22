Edition:
United States

B2Gold Corp (BTO.TO)

BTO.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

3.24CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.09 (-2.70%)
Prev Close
$3.33
Open
$3.32
Day's High
$3.33
Day's Low
$3.23
Volume
2,716,943
Avg. Vol
2,698,365
52-wk High
$4.64
52-wk Low
$2.69

Wed, Oct 11 2017

BRIEF-B2gold reports ‍first gold pour at its Fekola gold mine in Mali

* First gold pour at Fekola gold mine occurred on October 7, 2017, approximately three months ahead of schedule​

BRIEF-B2Gold Corp reports Q2 earnings per share $0.02

* B2Gold Corp reports second quarter 2017 results; achieves both higher gold production and lower costs than budget; fekola project mine construction remains on target for an October 1, 2017 production start

BRIEF-B2Gold sees ‍production in 2018 between 900,000 and 950,000 ounces of gold​

* B2Gold Corp - company is projecting consolidated gold production in 2017 of between 545,000 and 595,000 ounces

BRIEF-B2Gold secures upsized $500 million revolving credit facility

* B2Gold secures upsized $500 million revolving credit facility

BRIEF-B2Gold Corp says Q1 loss per share $0.01

* B2Gold Corp. Reports strong first quarter 2017 results exceeding its budget guidance; fekola project mine construction remains on target for an october 1, 2017 production start

