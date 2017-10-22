Edition:
Bovis Homes Group PLC (BVS.L)

BVS.L on London Stock Exchange

1,205.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

12.00 (+1.01%)
Prev Close
1,193.00
Open
1,194.00
Day's High
1,206.00
Day's Low
1,190.00
Volume
277,541
Avg. Vol
614,758
52-wk High
1,206.00
52-wk Low
740.50

UPDATE 2-UK builder Bovis reins in growth targets as part of turnaround

* Shares finish up 10 pct at highest since Aug 2015 (Adds CEO comments, details)

UK builder Bovis to reduce land bank as part of turnaround

LONDON British builder Bovis , which has been subject to two failed takeover bids, will reduce its land bank by putting half of the plots at two of its biggest sites into a joint venture with a partner as part of a turnaround, its CEO said.

UK builder Bovis reins in growth targets as profits slide

LONDON, Sept 7 British housebuilder Bovis , which was subject to two failed takeover bids earlier this year after it warned on profits, said it would rein in growth plans under a new boss as first-half profits fell 31 percent.

Homebuilder Galliford sees full-year profit at top end of forecast

July 11 British housebuilder Galliford Try , which pulled out of a 1.2 billion pound ($1.5 billion) attempt to buy rival Bovis in April, said it expects full-year profit to come in at the top end of analysts' forecasts.

UK builder Bovis spends extra 3.5 million pounds to tackle home problems

LONDON, July 6 British housebuilder Bovis , which was subject to two failed takeover bids earlier this year after it warned on profits, said it had earmarked an additional 3.5 million pounds ($4.5 million) to fix problems related to its homes.

Shareholders at UK builder Bovis approve new boss' pay deal

LONDON, May 2 Shareholders at British builder Bovis overwhelmingly backed a pay deal for the firm's new boss who is charged with turning around the ailing firm which was subject to two failed takeover bids after it issued a profit warning.

BRIEF-Bovis Homes shareholders vote to approve directors' remuneration report

* 90.13 percent of votes cast at agm in favour of approval of directors' remuneration report, 9.87 percent of votes cast against

UK builder Bovis takes 2.8 mln-pound hit from failed merger talks

LONDON, May 2 British housebuilder Bovis , which was subject to two failed buyout bids earlier this year, said it would take a 2.8 million-pound hit from the talks and a review conducted in February after the firm warned on profits.

