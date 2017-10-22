Bovis Homes Group PLC (BVS.L)
Thu, Sep 7 2017
UPDATE 2-UK builder Bovis reins in growth targets as part of turnaround
* Shares finish up 10 pct at highest since Aug 2015 (Adds CEO comments, details)
UK builder Bovis to reduce land bank as part of turnaround
LONDON British builder Bovis , which has been subject to two failed takeover bids, will reduce its land bank by putting half of the plots at two of its biggest sites into a joint venture with a partner as part of a turnaround, its CEO said.
UK builder Bovis reins in growth targets as profits slide
LONDON, Sept 7 British housebuilder Bovis , which was subject to two failed takeover bids earlier this year after it warned on profits, said it would rein in growth plans under a new boss as first-half profits fell 31 percent.
Homebuilder Galliford sees full-year profit at top end of forecast
July 11 British housebuilder Galliford Try , which pulled out of a 1.2 billion pound ($1.5 billion) attempt to buy rival Bovis in April, said it expects full-year profit to come in at the top end of analysts' forecasts.
UK builder Bovis spends extra 3.5 million pounds to tackle home problems
LONDON, July 6 British housebuilder Bovis , which was subject to two failed takeover bids earlier this year after it warned on profits, said it had earmarked an additional 3.5 million pounds ($4.5 million) to fix problems related to its homes.
Shareholders at UK builder Bovis approve new boss' pay deal
LONDON, May 2 Shareholders at British builder Bovis overwhelmingly backed a pay deal for the firm's new boss who is charged with turning around the ailing firm which was subject to two failed takeover bids after it issued a profit warning.
BRIEF-Bovis Homes shareholders vote to approve directors' remuneration report
* 90.13 percent of votes cast at agm in favour of approval of directors' remuneration report, 9.87 percent of votes cast against
UK builder Bovis takes 2.8 mln-pound hit from failed merger talks
LONDON, May 2 British housebuilder Bovis , which was subject to two failed buyout bids earlier this year, said it would take a 2.8 million-pound hit from the talks and a review conducted in February after the firm warned on profits.