Bidvest Group Ltd (BVTJ.J)

BVTJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

17,835.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

3.00 (+0.02%)
Prev Close
17,832.00
Open
17,835.00
Day's High
17,886.00
Day's Low
17,513.00
Volume
1,692,437
Avg. Vol
1,025,900
52-wk High
18,374.00
52-wk Low
14,650.00

BRIEF-Bidvest to satisfy solvency and liquidity test after financial help​

* ‍IMMEDIATELY AFTER PROVIDING SUCH FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE, COMPANY WOULD SATISFY SOLVENCY AND LIQUIDITY TEST​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Continue Reading

South African Brian Joffe's Long4Life buys a beauty salon chain

JOHANNESBURG Brian Joffe, one of South Africa's most respected dealmakers, will buy a beauty salon chain, his new company Long4Life said on Friday, marking a return to the acquisition trail for the billionaire founder of industrial conglomerate Bidvest Group.

BRIEF-S.Africa's Competition Tribunal to consider settlement Bidvest, Adcock Ingram deal

* To consider settlement agreement involving bb investment, Bidvest for acquiring control of Adcock Ingram Holdings before deal's approval Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

