Boyd Group Income Fund (BYD_u.TO)
BYD_u.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
93.81CAD
20 Oct 2017
93.81CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-0.38 (-0.40%)
$-0.38 (-0.40%)
Prev Close
$94.19
$94.19
Open
$94.39
$94.39
Day's High
$94.86
$94.86
Day's Low
$93.06
$93.06
Volume
10,708
10,708
Avg. Vol
30,632
30,632
52-wk High
$103.00
$103.00
52-wk Low
$80.17
$80.17
Select another date:
Fri, Sep 8 2017
BRIEF-Boyd Group Income Fund announces temporary closure of Florida, Georgia collision repair centers
* Boyd Group Income Fund notes impact of Hurricane Irma- Announces temporary closure of Florida and coastal Georgia collision repair centers
BRIEF-Boyd Group Income Fund to redeem Convertible Debentures due October 31, 2021
* Boyd Group Income Fund -on Nov 2, intends to redeem in full all of its then outstanding 5.25 pct convertible unsecured subordinated debentures due Oct 31, 2021
BRIEF-Boyd Group Income Fund reports Q2 adjusted net earnings per unit $0.831
* Boyd Group Income Fund - qtrly sales increased by 16.0% to $384.0 million from $331.0 million in 2016
BRIEF-Boyd Group Income Fund significantly enhances credit facility
* Boyd Group Income Fund significantly enhances credit facility
BRIEF-Boyd Group Income Fund reports first quarter results
* Qtrly sales increased by 8.2pct to $378.9 million from $350.4 million in 2016
Select another date: