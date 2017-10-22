Caixabank SA (CABK.MC)

Catalan savers reassured that bank deposits are safe MADRID Spain's Caixabank, Catalonia's largest lender, and the country's economy minister reassured bank customers that their deposits are secure from a growing crisis in the region.

Caixabank says will protect clients', shareholders' and employees' interests MADRID, Oct 4 Spain's Caixabank, in internal memo to employees late on Tuesday, said that Catalonia's largest bank's only objective is to "protect clients', shareholders' and employees' interests".

BRIEF-Caixabank signs agreement with Alibaba to allow purchases via Alipay * SAYS SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA TO ALLOW USERS OF ALIPAY PAYMENT SYSTEM TO MAKE PURCHASES IN SPANISH ESTABLISHMENTS

UPDATE 1-Spain's Caixabank and Sabadell beat Q2 forecasts * Both banks report higher NII, bucking trend (Adds Sabadell results, Caixabank details)

Spain's Caixabank posts 32 pct rise in H1 profit after BPI buy MADRID, July 28 Spain's Caixabank posted on Friday a 32 percent rise in first-half net profit to 839 million euros ($980.54 million), ahead of analysts' forecasts, thanks to the incorporation of Portugal's Banco BPI .

BRIEF-Caixabank H1 net profit up 31.6 pct YoY; upgrades guidance for NII and fees * H1 NET INTEREST INCOME 2.35 BILLION EUROS VERSUS 2.04 BILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

BRIEF-Caixabank to issue 1.00 billion euros in 11 year debt * TO ISSUE 1.00 BILLION EUROS IN SUBORDINATED BONDS UNDER ITS DEBT ISSUANCE PROGRAM

CaixaBank precedes Bankia in acid test for Spanish subs LONDON, July 5 (IFR) - CaixaBank is marketing the first Spanish Tier 2 since subordinated debt was wiped out at Banco Popular in June, and just a day before Bankia is expected to bring its inaugural Additional Tier 1.