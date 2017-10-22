Edition:
United States

CAE Inc (CAE.TO)

CAE.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

21.97CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.24 (+1.10%)
Prev Close
$21.73
Open
$21.76
Day's High
$22.03
Day's Low
$21.76
Volume
341,273
Avg. Vol
518,547
52-wk High
$22.86
52-wk Low
$18.35

Select another date:

Thu, Sep 14 2017

BRIEF-CAE disappointed with decision from united states army

* CAE USA comment on united states army initial entry rotary-wing instructor support services contract

Continue Reading

BRIEF-CAE Inc and Tech3Lab to use neuroscience and big data to improve performance of aircraft pilots​

* CAE Inc - ‍ co, Tech3Lab is joining forces to use neuroscience and big data to improve performance of aircraft pilots​

BRIEF-CAE Inc's ‍board approves 13pct quarterly dividend increase

* CAE reports first quarter fiscal 2018 results and announces dividend increase

BRIEF-Singapore Airlines, CAE to establish flight training centre in Singapore

* Singapore Airlines and CAE to establish flight training centre in Singapore

BRIEF-CAE sells equity stake in ZFTC Joint Venture with China Southern Airlines

* CAE sells equity stake in ZFTC joint venture with China Southern Airlines

BRIEF-Singapore Airlines enters memorandum of understanding for a proposed joint venture with CAE Inc

* Memorandum Of Understanding For A Proposed Joint Venture Between Singapore Airlines And Cae

BRIEF-CAE awarded defence contracts valued at more than C$175 mln

* CAE awarded defence contracts valued at more than C$175 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-CAE awarded defence contracts valued at more than C$175 mln

* CAE awarded defence contracts valued at more than C$175 million

BRIEF-CAE Q4 EPS C$0.31 excluding items

* Cae reports fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2017 results

BRIEF-CAE signs training solutions contracts valued at more than C$375 mln

* Cae signs training solutions contracts valued at more than c$375 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Select another date:

Market Views

» More CAE.TO Market Views