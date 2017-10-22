Edition:
Capital First Ltd (CAPF.NS)

CAPF.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

753.45INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-2.05 (-0.27%)
Prev Close
Rs755.50
Open
Rs759.75
Day's High
Rs761.40
Day's Low
Rs747.20
Volume
95,374
Avg. Vol
534,242
52-wk High
Rs839.00
52-wk Low
Rs465.00

Fri, Sep 29 2017

BRIEF-Capital First approves allotment of NCDs ‍​

* Says approved allotment of NCDs ‍​ Source text - http://bit.ly/2fyhxh9 Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Capital First approves issue of NCDs worth 800 mln rupees

* Says approved an issue of rated, listed, unsecured, redeemable ncds of INR 800 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Capital First to consider private placement of NCDs‍​

* Says to consider private placement of NCDs​ Source text: http://bit.ly/2xk7DJX Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India cenbank hikes foreign investment limit in Capital First to 50 pct‍​

* Increase in FIIs/FPIs investment limit of Capital First Ltd from 24 percent to 50 pct‍​

BRIEF-Capital First gets shareholders' nod for increase in shareholding limit for FIIs/FPIs

* Gets shareholders' nod for increase in shareholding limit for FIIs/FPIs upto 50 percent of paid up share capital of co Source text - http://bit.ly/2wN8d31 Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Capital First approves issue of NCDs worth up to 2 bln rupees

* Says approved issue of NCDs worth up to 2 billion rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2wqg4mZ) Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Capital First to consider private placement of NCDs

* Says to consider private placement of NCDs Source text: http://bit.ly/2wgLsnR Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Capital First seeks members' nod for raising shareholding limit for registered FIIs/ FPIs

* Seeks members' nod for increasing shareholding limit for registered FIIs/ FPIs upto aggregate limit of 50 percent of paid-up share capital of co Source text - http://bit.ly/2veZlBK Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India's Capital First approves increase in limits of shareholding of all FIIs/FPIs

* Approved increase in limits of total shareholding of all FIIs/FPIs put together upto 50 percent of paid up share capital of co

BRIEF-India's Capital First consol June-qtr profit up about 36 pct

* Consol net profit in June quarter last year was 491.6 million rupees; consol total revenue was 6.22 billion rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2uYu83Y) Further company coverage:

