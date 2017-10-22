Capital First Ltd (CAPF.NS)
753.45INR
19 Oct 2017
Rs-2.05 (-0.27%)
Rs755.50
Rs759.75
Rs761.40
Rs747.20
95,374
534,242
Rs839.00
Rs465.00
Fri, Sep 29 2017
BRIEF-Capital First approves allotment of NCDs
* Says approved allotment of NCDs Source text - http://bit.ly/2fyhxh9 Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Capital First approves issue of NCDs worth 800 mln rupees
* Says approved an issue of rated, listed, unsecured, redeemable ncds of INR 800 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Capital First to consider private placement of NCDs
* Says to consider private placement of NCDs Source text: http://bit.ly/2xk7DJX Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India cenbank hikes foreign investment limit in Capital First to 50 pct
* Increase in FIIs/FPIs investment limit of Capital First Ltd from 24 percent to 50 pct
BRIEF-Capital First gets shareholders' nod for increase in shareholding limit for FIIs/FPIs
* Gets shareholders' nod for increase in shareholding limit for FIIs/FPIs upto 50 percent of paid up share capital of co Source text - http://bit.ly/2wN8d31 Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Capital First approves issue of NCDs worth up to 2 bln rupees
* Says approved issue of NCDs worth up to 2 billion rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2wqg4mZ) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Capital First to consider private placement of NCDs
* Says to consider private placement of NCDs Source text: http://bit.ly/2wgLsnR Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Capital First seeks members' nod for raising shareholding limit for registered FIIs/ FPIs
* Seeks members' nod for increasing shareholding limit for registered FIIs/ FPIs upto aggregate limit of 50 percent of paid-up share capital of co Source text - http://bit.ly/2veZlBK Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Capital First approves increase in limits of shareholding of all FIIs/FPIs
* Approved increase in limits of total shareholding of all FIIs/FPIs put together upto 50 percent of paid up share capital of co
BRIEF-India's Capital First consol June-qtr profit up about 36 pct
* Consol net profit in June quarter last year was 491.6 million rupees; consol total revenue was 6.22 billion rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2uYu83Y) Further company coverage: