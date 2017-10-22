Edition:
Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (CAR_u.TO)

CAR_u.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

34.75CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.07 (+0.20%)
Prev Close
$34.68
Open
$34.78
Day's High
$34.79
Day's Low
$34.46
Volume
98,901
Avg. Vol
191,943
52-wk High
$34.87
52-wk Low
$28.38

Fri, Aug 18 2017

BRIEF-CAPREIT to buy portfolio of three apartment properties in the Netherlands​

Aug 18 Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust:

BRIEF-CAPREIT ‍announces passing of president and CEO Thomas Schwartz​

Aug 15 Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust:

BRIEF-CAPREIT reports Q2 NFFO per unit diluted $0.462

Aug 14 Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

BRIEF-Canadian Apartment Properties REIT to buy properties in Netherlands

June 30 Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust:

BRIEF-CAPREIT reports 6.8 pct rise in Q1 revenue

May 9 Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

BRIEF-CAPREIT CEO says diagnosed with prostate cancer

April 25 Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust-

