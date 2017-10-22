Casino Guichard Perrachon SA (CASP.PA)
49.88EUR
20 Oct 2017
€0.10 (+0.20%)
€49.78
€49.79
€49.97
€49.69
260,927
423,445
€57.19
€41.26
Fri, Sep 22 2017
Casino's Cnova reaches $28.5 million settlement in U.S. over IPO
NEW YORK Cnova NV , the e-commerce arm of French retailer Groupe Casino, agreed to pay $28.5 million to settle litigation in the United States claiming it defrauded investors in connection with its November 2014 initial public offering.
Casino's Cnova reaches $28.5 mln settlement in U.S. over IPO
NEW YORK, Sept 22 Cnova NV, the e-commerce arm of French retailer Groupe Casino, agreed to pay $28.5 million to settle litigation in the United States claiming it defrauded investors in connection with its November 2014 initial public offering.
BRIEF-Euronext announces annual revision of French indices
* STMicroelectronics to be removed from the CAC Next 20 index
Brazil's Via Varejo expands premium stores targeting the wealthy
SAO PAULO, July 25 Via Varejo SA, Brazil's largest appliance retailer, is expanding premium stores targeting wealthy customers in a bid to improve results as controlling shareholder Casino Guichard Perrachon SA tries to find a buyer for the company.
UPDATE 1-Essity core profit tops forecast, like-for-like sales flat in Q2
July 18 Swedish hygiene products firm Essity , which was spun off from SCA in June, posted on Tuesday a bigger than expected rise in second-quarter core earnings and said like-for-like sales were flat in a challenging market.
Swedish prosecutor closes SCA probe without charges
STOCKHOLM, June 15 A Swedish prosecutor said on Thursday that a bribery investigation regarding representatives of forestry group SCA had been closed without resulting in any charges.
BRIEF-American Woodmark Corporation announces transition of the chairman of the board
* American Woodmark Corporation announces transition of the chairman of the board
UPDATE 1-Sweden's SCA to split in June with hygiene business listing
* Forest prods Q1 EBIT 498 mln SEK vs consensus 566 mln (Adds detail, background, analyst comment, shares)
Fitch Downgrades Casino to 'BB+'; Outlook Stable
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS, April 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded Casino Guichard-Perrachon SA's (Casino) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating IDR and senior unsecured rating to 'BB+'. The Outlook is Stable. A full list of rating actions is below. The downgrade reflects the weaker-than-expected profit growth in Casino's core French market in 2016 relative to Fitch's expectations. Furthermore, we forecast the pace of operating performance and cash generat
- China Cord Blood's (CO) Management on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
- Wall Street Breakfast: Health Bill Lands In The Emergency Room
- China Cord Blood (CO) Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
- Week Ahead - Yeah, It's All About The Fed
- China Cord Blood (CO) Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
- Week In Review: China Investors Announce $4 Billion Of Life Science Deals