Commerzbank AG (CBKG.DE)

UPDATE 1-German govt says not under time pressure to sell Commerzbank stake BERLIN, Oct 12 The German finance ministry said on Thursday it was not under time pressure to sell its stake in Commerzbank, the country's second-largest bank.

German govt says not under time pressure to sell Commerzbank stake BERLIN, Oct 12 The German Finance Ministry said on Thursday that it was not under time pressure to sell its stake in Commerzbank.

Commerzbank, other banks join UBS and IBM trade finance blockchain NEW YORK Commerzbank AG , Bank of Montreal , Erste Group Bank AG and CaixaBank SA have joined an initiative launched by UBS Group AG and IBM Corp aimed at building blockchain-based technology to support trade finance transactions.

Chief of Credit Agricole expresses interest in Commerzbank: report FRANKFURT Credit Agricole's chief, Philippe Brassac, has expressed interest in Commerzbank if the German lender were to be up for sale, according to an interview with the Handelsblatt newspaper.

Commerzbank, other banks join UBS and IBM trade finance blockchain NEW YORK, Oct 4 Commerzbank AG, Bank of Montreal, Erste Group Bank AG and CaixaBank SA have joined an initiative launched by UBS Group AG and IBM Corp aimed at building blockchain-based technology to support trade finance transactions.

Fitch Corrects Certain Issue Level Ratings for Commerzbank AG (The following statement was released by the rating agency) FRANKFURT/LONDON, September 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has taken corrective action on Commerzbank AG's (CBK) certain issue level ratings. It has withdrawn ratings on three issues following discovery of an error in the application of criteria with respect to these issues. The rating actions are as follows: Issues with ISIN numbers XS0326451514 and XS0333143617 have been withdrawn because the issues are dual currency notes where the redempt

UniCredit deputy chairman dismisses report of Commerzbank interest COURMAYEUR, Italy A report this week that UniCredit might be interested in merging with Germany's state-backed Commerzbank is nonsense, the Italian bank's Deputy Chairman Vincenzo Calandra Buonaura told journalists on Friday.

UniCredit deputy chairman dismisses report of Commerzbank interest COURMAYEUR, Italy, Sept 22 A report this week that UniCredit might be interested in merging with Germany's state-backed Commerzbank is nonsense, the Italian bank's Deputy Chairman Vincenzo Calandra Buonaura told journalists on Friday.