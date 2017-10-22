Callidus Capital Corp (CBL.TO)
CBL.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
10.06CAD
20 Oct 2017
10.06CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.47 (+4.90%)
$0.47 (+4.90%)
Prev Close
$9.59
$9.59
Open
$9.66
$9.66
Day's High
$10.07
$10.07
Day's Low
$9.65
$9.65
Volume
65,491
65,491
Avg. Vol
61,991
61,991
52-wk High
$20.89
$20.89
52-wk Low
$9.30
$9.30
Select another date:
Thu, Aug 10 2017
BRIEF-Callidus Capital qtrly loss of $0.51 per share
* Qtrly total revenue of $26.9 million decreased 15% from first quarter 2017
BRIEF-Callidus provides business update
* Callidus Capital Corp - Company is continuing process of soliciting proposals intended to lead to privatization of Callidus.
BRIEF-Callidus Capital qtrly loss per share $0.07
* Preliminary discussions with a select, second-stage group of potential bidders in privatization process are advancing well
Select another date:
- Washington Prime Group: From The Perspective Of A Preferred Investor, An Update
- Hotel REIT Opportunity, 12% FFO Yield, Insiders Are Buying
- Strong Portfolio Offers 1 Good And 1 Bad Preferred Share
- How To Get 6.3% Dividends From REITs At Low Cost
- 5% Yielder Trading At A Significant Discount To Peers
- Shorts Are A Long's Best Friend