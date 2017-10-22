Edition:
United States

Cogeco Communications Inc (CCA.TO)

CCA.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

92.70CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.41 (+0.44%)
Prev Close
$92.29
Open
$92.34
Day's High
$93.20
Day's Low
$92.27
Volume
58,599
Avg. Vol
74,044
52-wk High
$95.21
52-wk Low
$60.62

Thu, Jul 13 2017

BRIEF-Cogeco Communications reports Q3 diluted earnings of C$1.54/shr

* Cogeco Communications Inc - Q3 diluted earnings per share C$1.54

Continue Reading

Cogeco to buy MetroCast assets for $1.4 bln to expand in the U.S.

Canadian cable company Cogeco Communications Inc said on Monday its Atlantic Broadband unit would buy MetroCast's assets for about $1.4 billion, expanding its presence in the United States.

