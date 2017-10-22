Coca Cola HBC AG (CCH.L)
2,570.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
-23.00 (-0.89%)
2,593.00
2,589.00
2,597.00
2,565.00
443,743
659,712
2,682.00
1,602.00
Fri, Sep 15 2017
BRIEF-Coca-Cola HBC CEO to take temporary leave of absence for medical treatment
* ceo, dimitris lois, will be taking a temporary leave of absence from company in order to undergo treatment for a medical condition
UPDATE 2-Drinks bottler Coke HBC's shares soar after sales surprise
LONDON, Aug 10 Soft drink bottler Coca-Cola HBC reported higher-than-expected first-half sales on Thursday, helped by price increases, sending its shares up more than 8 percent to all-time highs.
BRIEF-Coca Cola HBC says Antonio D'amato to retire from board
* Antonio d'amato has informed company of his intention to retire from board of directors of coca-cola hbc
Coca-Cola HBC sales up as Russia rebounds
LONDON Soft drink bottler Coca-Cola HBC reported higher first-quarter revenue and sales volume on Thursday, helped by improving trends in Russia and other markets.
Coca-Cola HBC sales up as Russia rebounds
LONDON, May 11 Soft drink bottler Coca-Cola HBC reported higher first-quarter revenue and sales volume on Thursday, helped by improving trends in Russia and other markets.
- Coca-Cola HBC AG's (CCH) CEO Dimitris Lois onQ3 2014 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
- Coca-Cola HBC AG's (CCH) CEO Dimitris Lois on Q2 2014 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
- 2014 World Cup Investing By Country: Europe
- Coca-Cola HBC's (CCH) CEO Dimitris Lois on Q1 2014 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
- Coca-Cola's Management Discusses Q4 2013 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
- Coca-Cola HBC AG Management Discusses Q3 2013 Results - Earnings Call Transcript