Coca Cola HBC AG (CCH.L)

CCH.L on London Stock Exchange

2,570.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-23.00 (-0.89%)
Prev Close
2,593.00
Open
2,589.00
Day's High
2,597.00
Day's Low
2,565.00
Volume
443,743
Avg. Vol
659,712
52-wk High
2,682.00
52-wk Low
1,602.00

Fri, Sep 15 2017

BRIEF-Coca-Cola HBC CEO to take temporary leave of absence for medical treatment

* ‍ceo, dimitris lois, will be taking a temporary leave of absence from company in order to undergo treatment for a medical condition​

UPDATE 2-Drinks bottler Coke HBC's shares soar after sales surprise

LONDON, Aug 10 Soft drink bottler Coca-Cola HBC reported higher-than-expected first-half sales on Thursday, helped by price increases, sending its shares up more than 8 percent to all-time highs.

BRIEF-Coca Cola HBC says Antonio D'amato to retire from board

* Antonio d'amato has informed company of his intention to retire from board of directors of coca-cola hbc

Coca-Cola HBC sales up as Russia rebounds

Coca-Cola HBC sales up as Russia rebounds

LONDON, May 11 Soft drink bottler Coca-Cola HBC reported higher first-quarter revenue and sales volume on Thursday, helped by improving trends in Russia and other markets.

