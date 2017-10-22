Ceconomy AG (CECG.DE)

UPDATE 1-Metro denies report it could delist after split * Metro had hoped for stock boost after split (Adds details, background)

Metro mulls delisting due to weak share price - Manager Magazin BERLIN, Sept 21 The chief executive of German retailer Metro, recently demerged from consumer electronics group Ceconomy, has held talks about a possible delisting from the stock exchange, the monthly Manager Magazin reported on Thursday.

Germany's Ceconomy shrugs off challenge to Fnac Darty stake BERLIN German consumer electronics retailer Ceconomy rejected on Thursday criticism by a minority shareholder of its purchase last month of a stake in French music and book retailer Fnac Darty.

Metro, Ceconomy see sales boosted by online, delivery BERLIN, Aug 31 German retailer Metro and consumer electronics group Ceconomy, which split and listed separately last month, both reported sales recovered in their fiscal third quarter on Thursday, helped by fast-growing online and delivery services.

BRIEF-Metro sticks with mid-term guidance after Q3 results * Says Q3 sales up 4.9 percent to 9.3 billion, like-for-like rise 2.6 percent

Germany's Ceconomy enters France with $526 million Fnac Darty stake BERLIN/PARIS German consumer electronics retailer Ceconomy will become the largest shareholder in French music and book retailer Fnac Darty , marking its entry into France just weeks after it was spun off from Metro.