Edition:
United States

CES Energy Solutions Corp (CEU.TO)

CEU.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

6.68CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.05 (-0.74%)
Prev Close
$6.73
Open
$6.72
Day's High
$6.79
Day's Low
$6.60
Volume
284,572
Avg. Vol
483,404
52-wk High
$8.65
52-wk Low
$4.89

Select another date:

Tue, Oct 17 2017

BRIEF-CES Energy refinances 7.375% senior notes with 6.375% senior notes

* CES Energy Solutions Corp. announces refinancing of its 7.375% senior notes with 6.375% senior notes

Continue Reading

BRIEF-CES Energy Solutions appoints new director

* CES Energy Solutions Corp declares cash dividend and announces the appointment of a new director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-CES Energy Solutions Q2 FFO $0.11 per share

* CES Energy Solutions Corp announces results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2017 and declares cash dividend

BRIEF-CES Energy Solutions announces extension, amendment to syndicated credit facility

* CES Energy Solutions Corp announces an extension and amendment to its syndicated credit facility

BRIEF-Canadian Energy Services & Technology qtrly net income per share $0.03

May 11 Canadian Energy Services & Technology Corp:

Select another date:

Market Views

» More CEU.TO Market Views