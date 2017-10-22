Edition:
Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA (CFRJ.J)

CFRJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

12,258.78ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-16.22 (-0.13%)
Prev Close
12,275.00
Open
12,300.00
Day's High
12,384.00
Day's Low
12,283.00
Volume
3,192,588
Avg. Vol
4,169,619
52-wk High
12,608.00
52-wk Low
8,584.00

BRIEF-Richemont announces staff changes, with HR chief to be replaced

* Says jean-jacques van oosten has been appointed to the newly created role of chief technology officer and will join the senior executive committee effective 1 january 2018

