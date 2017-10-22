Calfrac Well Services Ltd (CFW.TO)
CFW.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
4.61CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-0.04 (-0.86%)
Prev Close
$4.65
Open
$4.62
Day's High
$4.68
Day's Low
$4.55
Volume
93,062
Avg. Vol
670,959
52-wk High
$5.34
52-wk Low
$2.23
Thu, Sep 28 2017
BRIEF-Calfrac announces extension and amendment of credit facilities
* Calfrac announces extension and amendment of credit facilities
BRIEF-Calfrac posts Q1 loss per share C$0.14
* Calfrac announces first quarter results and update on 2017 capital program
