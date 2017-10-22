Canfor Pulp Products Inc (CFX.TO)
CFX.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
13.87CAD
20 Oct 2017
13.87CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-0.12 (-0.86%)
$-0.12 (-0.86%)
Prev Close
$13.99
$13.99
Open
$13.99
$13.99
Day's High
$14.01
$14.01
Day's Low
$13.82
$13.82
Volume
20,696
20,696
Avg. Vol
28,736
28,736
52-wk High
$14.20
$14.20
52-wk Low
$9.45
$9.45
Select another date:
Fri, Oct 20 2017
BRIEF-Canfor Pulp Products reports Q3 EPS of $0.19
* Canfor Pulp Products Inc announces third quarter 2017 results and quarterly dividend
BRIEF-Canfor Pulp Products qtrly earnings per share $0.31
* Canfor Pulp Products Inc announces second quarter 2017 results and quarterly dividend
BRIEF-Canfor pulp announces Northwood and Taylor pulp mill energy projects
* Canfor Pulp announces Northwood and Taylor pulp mill energy projects
Select another date:
- 35 Stocks For October 2017
- CIRCOR (CIR) Acquires Colfax's Fluid Handling Business - Slideshow
- Colfax May Have More To Give
- Altra Industrial Motion: Prime Play On Niche Markets
- Tracking Charles Akre's Akre Capital Management Portfolio - Q2 2017 Update
- Tracking Wallace Weitz's Weitz Investment Management Portfolio - Q2 2017 Update