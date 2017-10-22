Edition:
United States

Canfor Pulp Products Inc (CFX.TO)

CFX.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

13.87CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.12 (-0.86%)
Prev Close
$13.99
Open
$13.99
Day's High
$14.01
Day's Low
$13.82
Volume
20,696
Avg. Vol
28,736
52-wk High
$14.20
52-wk Low
$9.45

Select another date:

Fri, Oct 20 2017

BRIEF-Canfor Pulp Products reports Q3 EPS of $0.19​

* Canfor Pulp Products Inc announces third quarter 2017 results and quarterly dividend

Continue Reading

BRIEF-Canfor Pulp Products qtrly earnings per share $0.31

* Canfor Pulp Products Inc announces second quarter 2017 results and quarterly dividend

BRIEF-Canfor pulp announces Northwood and Taylor pulp mill energy projects

* Canfor Pulp announces Northwood and Taylor pulp mill energy projects

Select another date:

Market Views

» More CFX.TO Market Views