COGECO Inc (CGO.TO)

BRIEF-Cogeco reports Q3 diluted earnings of C$1.80/shr * Cogeco Inc - ‍quarterly eligible dividend of $0.34 per share was declared, an increase of 15.3 percent​

UPDATE 2-Cogeco to buy MetroCast assets for $1.4 bln to expand in the U.S. July 10 Canadian cable company Cogeco Communications Inc said on Monday its Atlantic Broadband unit would buy MetroCast's assets for about $1.4 billion, expanding its presence in the United States.