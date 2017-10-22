Edition:
United States

COGECO Inc (CGO.TO)

CGO.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

84.10CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$1.14 (+1.37%)
Prev Close
$82.96
Open
$82.60
Day's High
$84.49
Day's Low
$82.60
Volume
24,218
Avg. Vol
17,658
52-wk High
$84.81
52-wk Low
$47.55

Mon, Jul 31 2017

BRIEF-Cogeco announces renewal of its normal course issuer bid

* Notice will enable cogeco to acquire up to 550,000 subordinate shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Cogeco reports Q3 diluted earnings of C$1.80/shr

* Cogeco Inc - ‍quarterly eligible dividend of $0.34 per share was declared, an increase of 15.3 percent​

UPDATE 2-Cogeco to buy MetroCast assets for $1.4 bln to expand in the U.S.

July 10 Canadian cable company Cogeco Communications Inc said on Monday its Atlantic Broadband unit would buy MetroCast's assets for about $1.4 billion, expanding its presence in the United States.

BRIEF-Cogeco says Atlantic Broadband to buy Metrocast Cable Systems

* Cogeco Communications Inc - ‍substantially all of assets of Metrocast will be purchased for $1.4 billion​

