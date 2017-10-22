Edition:
Cineplex Inc (CGX.TO)

CGX.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

38.33CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.19 (+0.50%)
Prev Close
$38.14
Open
$38.15
Day's High
$38.58
Day's Low
$38.08
Volume
197,383
Avg. Vol
234,173
52-wk High
$54.81
52-wk Low
$34.43

Mon, Sep 25 2017

BRIEF-Cineplex announces credit facility update

* Cineplex Inc - announced an increase of $75 million in revolving facility under terms of its existing credit facilities, entered into during Q2 of 2016

BRIEF-Cineplex announces normal course issuer bid

* Cineplex-Pursuant to notice, co may acquire for cancellation up to 10% of its total public float of common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-IMAX and Cineplex expand partnership in Canada

* IMAX and Cineplex expand partnership, adding two auditoriums and IMAX VR centre in canada

BRIEF-Cineplex Inc reports second quarter results

* Q2 revenue C$364.1 million versus I/B/E/S view C$386.9 million

BRIEF-Topgolf and Cineplex announce partnership to bring sports entertainment venues to Canada

* Topgolf and Cineplex announce partnership to bring sports entertainment venues to Canada

BRIEF-Cineplex qtrly earnings per share $0.37

* Cineplex Inc. Reports record first quarter results and announces dividend increase

