Beneteau SA (CHBE.PA)
CHBE.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
14.84EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€0.20 (+1.37%)
Prev Close
€14.64
Open
€14.65
Day's High
€14.94
Day's Low
€14.65
Volume
37,590
Avg. Vol
37,303
52-wk High
€15.95
52-wk Low
€9.22
Wed, Jul 12 2017
BRIEF-Beneteau Q3 reveue eur 422.9 million
* Q3 REVEUE EUR 422.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 371.2 MILLION YEAR AGO
BRIEF-Beneteau FY net loss group share narrows to 4.0 million euros
* FY consolidated revenue EUR 430.3 million ($467.91 million) versus EUR 348.1 million year ago
