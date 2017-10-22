Edition:
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (CHE_u.TO)

CHE_u.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

19.57CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.07 (+0.36%)
Prev Close
$19.50
Open
$19.48
Day's High
$19.74
Day's Low
$19.46
Volume
136,961
Avg. Vol
215,655
52-wk High
$20.02
52-wk Low
$16.10

Wed, Aug 23 2017

BRIEF-Chemtrade announces expiration of its offers to purchase Chemtrade Electrochem convertible debentures

* Chemtrade announces expiration of its offers to purchase Chemtrade Electrochem Inc. (formerly Canexus Corporation) convertible debentures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Chemtrade announces extension to its offer to purchase Chemtrade Electrochem convertible debentures in exchange for new Chemtrade convertible debentures

* Chemtrade announces extension to its offer to purchase Chemtrade Electrochem Inc. (formerly Canexus Corporation) convertible debentures in exchange for new Chemtrade convertible debentures

BRIEF-Chemtrade announces offers to purchase Chemtrade Electrochem convertible debentures

* Chemtrade announces offers to purchase Chemtrade Electrochem Inc. (formerly Canexus Corporation) convertible debentures in exchange for new Chemtrade convertible debentures

BRIEF-Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund redeems 5.75 pct convertible unsecured debentures

* Chemtrade logistics income fund redeems 5.75% convertible unsecured debentures

BRIEF-Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund reports Q1 2017 results

* Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund reports first quarter 2017 results

