Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (CHE_u.TO)
CHE_u.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
19.57CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.07 (+0.36%)
Prev Close
$19.50
Open
$19.48
Day's High
$19.74
Day's Low
$19.46
Volume
136,961
Avg. Vol
215,655
52-wk High
$20.02
52-wk Low
$16.10
Wed, Aug 23 2017
BRIEF-Chemtrade announces expiration of its offers to purchase Chemtrade Electrochem convertible debentures
* Chemtrade announces expiration of its offers to purchase Chemtrade Electrochem Inc. (formerly Canexus Corporation) convertible debentures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Chemtrade announces extension to its offer to purchase Chemtrade Electrochem convertible debentures in exchange for new Chemtrade convertible debentures
* Chemtrade announces extension to its offer to purchase Chemtrade Electrochem Inc. (formerly Canexus Corporation) convertible debentures in exchange for new Chemtrade convertible debentures
BRIEF-Chemtrade announces offers to purchase Chemtrade Electrochem convertible debentures
* Chemtrade announces offers to purchase Chemtrade Electrochem Inc. (formerly Canexus Corporation) convertible debentures in exchange for new Chemtrade convertible debentures
BRIEF-Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund redeems 5.75 pct convertible unsecured debentures
* Chemtrade logistics income fund redeems 5.75% convertible unsecured debentures
BRIEF-Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund reports Q1 2017 results
* Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund reports first quarter 2017 results
