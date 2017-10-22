Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Ltd (CHLA.NS)
CHLA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,114.00INR
19 Oct 2017
1,114.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-15.15 (-1.34%)
Rs-15.15 (-1.34%)
Prev Close
Rs1,129.15
Rs1,129.15
Open
Rs1,130.00
Rs1,130.00
Day's High
Rs1,130.00
Rs1,130.00
Day's Low
Rs1,108.00
Rs1,108.00
Volume
14,255
14,255
Avg. Vol
237,494
237,494
52-wk High
Rs1,219.55
Rs1,219.55
52-wk Low
Rs804.05
Rs804.05
Select another date:
Fri, Jul 28 2017
BRIEF-Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Co gets members' nod for allotment of NCDs worth 115 bln rupees
July 28 Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Ltd
BRIEF-Cholamandalam Investment & Finance June-qtr consol profit rises
July 27 Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Ltd
BRIEF-Cholamandalam Investment and Finance March qtr consol profit rises
April 28 Cholamandalam Investment And Finance Company Ltd
Select another date: