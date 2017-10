Chorus Aviation Inc (CHR.TO)

BRIEF-Chorus Aviation announces 3-year operating credit facility * Chorus Aviation announces three-year committed operating credit facility

BRIEF-Chorus Aviation reports Q2 net income $0.33 per basic share * Chorus Aviation announces solid second quarter 2017 earnings and grows regional aircraft leasing

BRIEF-Chorus Aviation announces agreement to acquire 2 Embraer 190 aircraft * Chorus Aviation announces agreement to acquire two additional embraer 190 aircraft on lease to Aeromexico connect

BRIEF-Chorus Aviation buys three Bombardier Q400 aircraft * Chorus Aviation announces acquisition of three Bombardier Q400 aircraft on lease to Falcon Aviation Services of Abu Dhabi‍​

BRIEF-Chorus Aviation delivers third new Bombardier CRJ1000 regional jet to Air Nostrum * Delivery of a third new Bombardier CRJ1000 regional jet to Air Nostrum, Lineas Aereas Del Mediterraneo, S.A.