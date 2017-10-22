Edition:
Chesswood Group Ltd (CHW.TO)

CHW.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

12.70CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.15 (+1.20%)
Prev Close
$12.55
Open
$12.58
Day's High
$12.70
Day's Low
$12.55
Volume
4,430
Avg. Vol
11,718
52-wk High
$14.60
52-wk Low
$10.90

BRIEF-Chesswood exercises additional accordion funds under credit facility

* Chesswood exercises additional accordion funds under credit facility

BRIEF-Chesswood renews normal course issuer bid and initiates automatic share purchase plan

* Chesswood - TSX accepted notice of intention to conduct normal course issuer bid to enable purchase up to 1.08 million of 16.6 million common shares outstanding

BRIEF-Chesswood reports record Q2 operating earnings of $9.3 mln

* Chesswood reports record second quarter operating earnings of $9.3 million

BRIEF-Chesswood Group Q1 EPS from continuing operations $0.26

* Qtrly earnings per share - basic $0.26 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

