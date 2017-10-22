Cielo SA (CIEL3.SA)

Brazil's Cielo cuts targets as recession tames sales, costs SAO PAULO Cielo SA, Brazil's largest payment processor, cut targets for expense and capital spending growth this year, citing slowing inflation and declining client rentals of point-of-sale machines stemming from a harsh recession.

UPDATE 1-Brazil's Cielo cuts targets as recession tames sales, costs SAO PAULO, Aug 1 Cielo SA, Brazil's largest payment processor, cut targets for expense and capital spending growth this year, citing slowing inflation and declining client rentals of point-of-sale machines stemming from a harsh recession.

Brazil's Cielo beats profit estimates as financial expenses slump SAO PAULO, Aug 1 Cielo SA beat second-quarter profit estimates on Tuesday, reflecting declining debt-servicing costs at Brazil's largest payment processing firm and better-than-expected revenue at a credit card venture and a U.S.-based payment solutions unit.

UPDATE 1-Brazil's Cielo beats estimates despite revenue decline SAO PAULO, May 2 Cielo SA beat first-quarter profit estimates on Tuesday as rising financial gains helped offset declining revenue and income from receivable prepayments at Brazil's biggest payment solutions firm.