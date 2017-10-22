Edition:
United States

CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO)

CIX.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

28.32CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.02 (+0.07%)
Prev Close
$28.30
Open
$28.36
Day's High
$28.38
Day's Low
$28.19
Volume
210,039
Avg. Vol
432,676
52-wk High
$29.94
52-wk Low
$23.52

Mon, Oct 2 2017

BRIEF-CI Financial reports assets under management

* CI Financial Corp - ‍preliminary assets under management at September 30, 2017 of $121.4 billion and total assets of $162.1 billion​

BRIEF-CI Financial announces new debenture financing

* CI Financial Corp - ‍Entered into an agreement to sell debt securities with an aggregate principal amount of $250 million​

BRIEF-CI Financial makes a strategic investment in financial technology with the acquisition of BBS Securities

* CI Financial Corp - ‍terms of transaction were not disclosed.​

BRIEF-CI financial reports assets under management

* CI Financial Corp - ‍Reported preliminary assets under management at August 31, 2017 of $120.5 billion and total assets of $160.7 billion.​

BRIEF-CI Financial Corp says ‍DDJ High Yield Fund was terminated effective Aug. 15​

* CI Financial Corp - ‍DDJ High Yield Fund was terminated effective August 15, 2017​

BRIEF-CI Financial reports Q2 sales C$3.8 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view C$0.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

BRIEF-CI Financial to buy Sentry Investments

* CI Financial acquires leading independent canadian investment firm Sentry Investments

BRIEF-CI Financial reports assets under management

* CI Financial Corp - ‍reported preliminary assets under management at July 31, 2017 of $120.4 billion and total assets of $160.5 billion.​

BRIEF-CI Financial renews normal course issuer bid

* CI Financial Corp says is expected that purchases under normal course issuer bid may commence on June 18, 2017 and will terminate on June 17, 2018

BRIEF-CI Financial reports assets under management

* Says ‍preliminary assets under management at May 31, 2017 of $123.3 billion and total assets of $164.0 billion​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

