Cardinal Energy Ltd (CJ.TO)
4.24CAD
20 Oct 2017
$-0.02 (-0.47%)
$4.26
$4.25
$4.26
$4.19
735,691
800,476
$10.81
$3.76
Thu, Jul 6 2017
BRIEF-Apache announces strategic exit from Canada
* Apache Corp - also in June, Apache sold assets at Midale and House mountain, located in Saskatchewan and Alberta, to Calgary-based Cardinal Energy Ltd
BRIEF-Cardinal Energy closes Light Oil acquisition
* Cardinal Energy Ltd announces closing of Light Oil acquisition
Cardinal Energy shares fall after buying Apache Corp assets
CALGARY, Alberta Cardinal Energy Ltd shares dived on Friday after the Canadian oil company agreed to pay C$330 million ($244 million) to buy light oil assets from Apache Corp in a deal worth roughly two-thirds of its market capital.
Apache sells Canadian oil assets to Cardinal for C$330 mln
CALGARY, Alberta, June 1 U.S. oil and gas producer Apache Corp is selling Canadian light oil assets to Canada's Cardinal Energy Ltd so it can focus on high-growth areas like the Permian basin shale play, an Apache spokesman said on Thursday.
BRIEF-Cardinal Energy Q1 earnings per share $0.10
* Production averaged 14,600 boe/d in Q4/16, 15,200 boe/d in Q1/17; currently producing approximately 17,000 boe/d
