Cardinal Energy Ltd (CJ.TO)

CALGARY, Alberta Cardinal Energy Ltd shares dived on Friday after the Canadian oil company agreed to pay C$330 million ($244 million) to buy light oil assets from Apache Corp in a deal worth roughly two-thirds of its market capital.

CALGARY, Alberta, June 1 U.S. oil and gas producer Apache Corp is selling Canadian light oil assets to Canada's Cardinal Energy Ltd so it can focus on high-growth areas like the Permian basin shale play, an Apache spokesman said on Thursday.