Claris Lifesciences Ltd (CLAI.BO)

BRIEF-Claris Lifesciences completes stake sale in JV to Otsuka * Completes sale of its stake in JV to Otsuka Pharmaceutical India Source text: (http://bit.ly/2xh4cE9) Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Claris Lifesciences gets shareholders' nod to raise FII/FPI shareholding limits in co * Gets shareholders' nod to raise FII/FPI shareholding limits in co Source text: http://bit.ly/2hhdhD2 Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India's Claris Lifesciences June-qtr consol profit down 13 pct * June quarter consol profit 192.1 million rupees versus profit of 220 million rupees last year

U.S. FTC approves Baxter's acquisition of Claris business with condition WASHINGTON Baxter International Inc and Claris Lifesciences Ltd have agreed to divest two types of pharmaceutical products to settle U.S. Federal Trade Commission charges that Baxter's proposed acquisition of Claris’ injectable drugs business is anticompetitive, the agency said on Thursday.

U.S. FTC approves Baxter's acquisition of Claris business with condition WASHINGTON, July 20 Baxter International Inc and Claris Lifesciences Ltd have agreed to divest two types of pharmaceutical products to settle U.S. Federal Trade Commission charges that Baxter's proposed acquisition of Claris’ injectable drugs business is anticompetitive, the agency said on Thursday.

BRIEF-Claris Lifesciences underwent a successful USFDA Pharmacovigilance (PV) audit * Says underwent a successful USFDA Pharmacovigilance (PV) audit from Monday 29th may to Wednesday 31st May with no observation