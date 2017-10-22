Celestica Inc (CLS.TO)
CLS.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
15.52CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
BRIEF-Celestica announces appointment of chief financial officer
* Celestica Inc - appointment of Mandeep Chawla as company's chief financial officer, effective immediately
