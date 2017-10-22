Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO)
CM.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
112.58CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-0.15 (-0.13%)
Prev Close
$112.73
Open
$113.20
Day's High
$113.26
Day's Low
$112.57
Volume
789,516
Avg. Vol
1,344,913
52-wk High
$120.83
52-wk Low
$97.52
BRIEF-President's Choice Bank announced mutual agreement to end 20-yr relationship with CIBC
* President's Choice Bank -announced a mutual agreement to end its 20-year relationship with CIBC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
UPDATE 1-Canada's CIBC completes $5 billion PrivateBancorp buy
TORONTO, June 23 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has completed the $5 billion acquisition of Chicago-based PrivateBancorp, which will help it diversify from its domestic market, it said on Friday.
UPDATE 3-CIBC sweetens offer for PrivateBancorp with more cash
* Shareholder vote scheduled for May 12 (Adds details on offer)
