CanniMed Therapeutics Inc (CMED.TO)

CMED.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

11.63CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.09 (+0.78%)
Prev Close
$11.54
Open
$11.55
Day's High
$11.90
Day's Low
$11.50
Volume
48,774
Avg. Vol
46,370
52-wk High
$13.35
52-wk Low
$7.32

Mon, Oct 2 2017

BRIEF-CanniMed Therapeutics, Avaria Health & Beauty signs letter of intent

* CanniMed Therapeutics - co, Avaria Health & Beauty signed letter of intent for distribution of medical cannabis products, clinical research Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Cannimed Therapeutics Q3 loss from cont ops $0.06 per share​

* Cannimed Therapeutics Inc. reports financial results for Q3 2017

BRIEF-Cannimed Therapeutics says signed supply agreement with Akula Trading

* Says signed definitive supply agreement with Akula Trading Pty Ltd, a private South African Corporation​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Cannimed Therapeutics' Q2 loss per share $0.08

* Cannimed Therapeutics Inc reports financial results for Q2 2017

