Coronation Fund Managers Ltd (CMLJ.J)

CMLJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

7,365.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

76.00 (+1.04%)
Prev Close
7,289.00
Open
7,291.00
Day's High
7,377.00
Day's Low
7,266.00
Volume
824,413
Avg. Vol
616,696
52-wk High
7,922.00
52-wk Low
5,882.00

BRIEF-Coronation Fund Managers assets under management as at June end were r579 bln

* Coronation's total assets under management as at 30 June 2017 were r579 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Coronation Fund Managers sees HY DHEPS to be between 206.7 cents and 229.7 cents

* Sees HY DHEPS to be down by no more than 10% when compared to dheps of 229.7 cents for half year ended 31 March 2016

BRIEF-Coronation Fund Managers says total assets under management at 576 billion rand

* Coronation's total assets under management as at 31 March 2017 were r576 billion. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

