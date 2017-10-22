Touissit Cie Miniere de SA (CMT.CS)
CMT.CS on Casablanca Stock Exchange
1,485.00MAD
20 Oct 2017
1,485.00MAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
null-14.00 (-0.93%)
null-14.00 (-0.93%)
Prev Close
null1,499.00
null1,499.00
Open
null1,495.00
null1,495.00
Day's High
null1,500.00
null1,500.00
Day's Low
null1,485.00
null1,485.00
Volume
1,480
1,480
Avg. Vol
1,277
1,277
52-wk High
null1,747.00
null1,747.00
52-wk Low
null1,041.00
null1,041.00
Select another date:
Select another date:
- Core Molding Technologies (CMT) Presents At Cowen 10th Annual Global Transportation Conference - Slideshow
- Tips For Turning Investor Sentiment Into Portfolio Profit
- 3 Good Simple Equity Prospects, 1 Actionable 8.25% Preferred Stock Play
- Core Molding Technologies: Pent-Up Demand/Short-Term Headwinds Will Create A Strong Buy From Future Price Declinations
- Core Molding Technologies - Maintain BUY Rating On Reduced Target
- Buffetian Stocks On The NYSE, Nasdaq And AMEX, The Cs Give Hope