Centrica PLC (CNA.L)

Centrica, SSE pull out of slump as Britain's FTSE edges higher LONDON, Oct 5 Britain's main share index outperformed European peers on Thursday as a weaker pound and strong basic resources stocks underpinned gains, and Centrica and SSE recovered from a slump after Prime Minister Theresa May announced a cap on energy prices.

UPDATE 1-Shares in Centrica, SSE sink as May announces energy price cap LONDON, Oct 4 Shares in British energy providers Centrica and SSE hit session lows on Wednesday after Prime Minister Theresa May said she would impose a price cap on the domestic energy market.

Shares in Centrica, SSE sink as May announces energy price cap LONDON, Oct 4 Shares in British energy providers Centrica and SSE hit session lows on Wednesday after Prime Minister May said she would impose a price cap on the domestic energy market.

REFILE-UPDATE 2-Centrica raises UK electricity prices despite customer exodus * Govt concerned price rise will hurt those on expensive tariffs

Centrica merges oil business with Bayerngas to tap younger fields LONDON Centrica has agreed with Bayerngas Norge to merge the companies' North Sea assets, creating the region's largest non-major oil and gas producer and allowing Centrica access to younger fields and to lower its decommissioning liabilities.

UPDATE 2-Centrica merges oil business with Bayerngas to tap younger fields * Centrica to pay 340 mln pounds out to 2022 for decommissioning

Centrica forms JV with SWM to strengthen Scandinavian presence July 17 Centrica Plc said on Monday it had agreed to combine its European exploration and production units with Norway's Bayerngas Norge AS to form a joint venture, in which it would have a 69 percent ownership.

UPDATE 2-Centrica looks to services, flexible energy for growth LONDON, June 21 Centrica expects annual revenue of around 2 billion pounds ($2.54 billion) by 2022 as Britain's biggest energy supplier takes aim at the growing home services market and flexible energy management.