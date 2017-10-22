Natixis SA (CNAT.PA)

MOVES-Commodities veteran Mourre replaces Grenfell at Natixis LONDON, Oct 17 (IFR) - Marc Mourre has been appointed head of global markets commodities at Natixis, replacing Simon Grenfell who has left the French bank.

MOVES-Natixis hires new executive director Oct 10 French bank Natixis SA said it appointed Lisa Huong as executive director of institutional equity derivatives sales for North America.

Police raid Vivendi, Natixis in Mediaset market abuse inquiry PARIS Police raided the headquarters of French media giant Vivendi on Thursday as part of an investigation into alleged market abuse involving its purchase of a stake in Italian TV group Mediaset, Vivendi said.

Natixis buys majority stake in Australia's Investors Mutual PARIS French bank Natixis has agreed to buy a majority stake in Australian fund management company Investors Mutual Limited for around A$155 million ($121 million), as part of its plans to expand in the Asian region.

MOVES-Natixis names Joseph LaVorgna as chief economist for the Americas Sept 25 French bank Natixis SA said on Monday it appointed Joseph LaVorgna as chief economist for the Americas, and will report to Denis Prouteau, head of global markets research and Kevin Alexander, head of global markets and investment banking Americas.

Fitch Rates Natixis Tresorerie Plus Fund 'Af'/'S1' (The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/PARIS, August 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Natixis Tresorerie Plus a Fund Credit Quality Rating of 'Af' and a Fund Market Risk Sensitivity Rating of 'S1'. The fund is managed by Natixis Asset Management, part of Groupe BPCE. KEY RATING DRIVERS The 'Af' Fund Credit Quality Rating reflects the high credit quality of the fund as measured by its weighted average rating factor (WARF) of 1.46.